Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,148.68

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,148.68 ($41.26) and traded as high as GBX 3,194 ($41.85). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,180 ($41.67), with a volume of 108,693 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.79) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.86) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,060.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

