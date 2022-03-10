Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.82

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.82 and traded as high as C$27.00. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 49,663 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,078.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

