Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.61

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 248002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Unicharm alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.