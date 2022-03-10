Unicly Genesis Collection 24-Hour Volume Hits $162.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $55,331.61 and approximately $162.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.06599994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.04 or 0.99914861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041936 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.