Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Unico American shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

