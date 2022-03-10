UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $357.81

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for about $357.81 or 0.00921745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $288,358.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001539 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00032507 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00100589 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 30,944 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars.

