Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.01 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00014121 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $29.24 million and approximately $43.01 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00185413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00361193 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00054345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007901 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

