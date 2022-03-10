Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Unilever worth $303,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Unilever by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Unilever by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 4,130,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,796. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.