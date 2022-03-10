UniMex Network (UMX) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $27,335.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.47 or 0.06590538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.64 or 0.99994179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042099 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,568,661 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

