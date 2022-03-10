Unistake Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $26,502.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,306,877 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

