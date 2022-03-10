United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE UNFI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

