United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 318,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,370,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Specifically, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $146,173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

