UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 2nd Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 5.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.30. 61,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,735. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $348.50 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

