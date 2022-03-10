Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.77. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal Display by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 315,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,992. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

