Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

UHT traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,131. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $820.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,949,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

