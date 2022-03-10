Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.