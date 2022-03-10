Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

