UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $873,516.96 and approximately $11,356.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

