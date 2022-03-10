USDX (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008469 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars.

