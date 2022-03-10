Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Usio stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Usio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Usio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Usio by 53.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.