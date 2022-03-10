Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.90.
About Utilitywise (LON:UTW)
