ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.00

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.26). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 533,618 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £13.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
Featured Articles
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.