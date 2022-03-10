Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 26.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $58,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.70. 102,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

