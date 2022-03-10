Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 29,302,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

