Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 29,302,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,678,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

