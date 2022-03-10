Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 1,510,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

