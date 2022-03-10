Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 14.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

