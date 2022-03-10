Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 11.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 139,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 120,589 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

