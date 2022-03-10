Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

