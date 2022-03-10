Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 269,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.