Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Lowered by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $59.85. 21,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

