Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,670. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.07.

