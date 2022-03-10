Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 587.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.75. 422,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

