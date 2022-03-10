Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.55% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $46,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,289,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.