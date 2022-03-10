Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $80.37. 243,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.