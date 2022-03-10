Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,959,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.98. 181,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

