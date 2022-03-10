Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 18.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.41. 172,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.