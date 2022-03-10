Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Decreased by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 24.2% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wind River Trust Co owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $66,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.33. 125,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

