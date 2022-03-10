Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 59,412 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.