Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 59,412 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.