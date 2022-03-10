Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), with a volume of 728,384 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Vast Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.