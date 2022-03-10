Venus Reward Token (VRT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $294,855.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

