Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 325,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,224. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

