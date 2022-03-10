Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Verint Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Verint Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 852,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

