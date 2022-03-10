Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III Purchases 1,500 Shares

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $23,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 230,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,867. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $575.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

VERI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

