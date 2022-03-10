Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 88,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,397 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $22.08.

The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.