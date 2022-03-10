Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock valued at $121,735,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.