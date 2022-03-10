Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price target indicates a potential upside of 151.26% from the company’s previous close.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

