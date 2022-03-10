Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 62,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,175,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $534.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

