Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $1,754.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00261214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001287 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

