Viberate Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $419,212.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

